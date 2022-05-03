Edmonds Art Beat: Wine Walk tickets, classical music, theater productions and performances

TWO Wine Walks this Summer with Art Walk Edmonds

Double the wine walks, double the fun! The Art Walk Edmonds Wine Walks help fund Art Walk events and the new murals in Edmonds. Tickets are already selling fast, make sure you have a chance to purchase yours.

Picture from 2021 Wine Walk. Photo by Larry Vogel, My Edmonds News

The events take place on June 25 and Aug. 6. Downtown Edmonds businesses will be featuring wine tastings from select boutique Pacific Northwest wineries.

June’s Lineup:

Coldwell Banker Bain ~ Madrona Bay Winery

Cole Gallery ~ Eagle Harbor Wine Co.

Ombu Salon + Spa ~ Goose Ridge Estate Winery

ArtSpot ~ Cavelero Hill Cellars

Crow ~ Rider Cellars

Edmonds Historical Society & Museum ~ Woodinville Ciderworks & Drum Roll Wine

Gallery North ~ Three of Cups

Graphite ~ Patterson Cellars

Interiors of Edmonds ~ Naches Heights Vineyard

Little Bipsy ~ Michael Florentino

The Paper Feather ~ Wandering Wolf Cellars

Rebekah’s Boutique ~ Dahlman Cellars

Rogue ~ Smoky Rose Cellars

Windermere Real Estate ~ Bayernmoor Cellars

Plus, bonus tastings at Arista Wine Cellars and Dusted Valley Wine Bar!

Tickets are $30, plus fees, online. If any are available the night of the event, they will be $40 at the door. The Wine Walk sells out every year so don’t delay in buying tickets.

Pianist and composer Hwaen Ch’uqi with string virtuosi to play Vaughan Williams’ Quintet at Cascadia Art Museum May 7

On Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m., Cascadia Art Museum continues its well-loved classical chamber music concert series with the Quintet in C minor for Piano and Strings by Ralph Vaughan Williams, featuring international pianist/composer Hwaen Ch’uqi with acclaimed musicians Brandon Vance (violin), Pamela Liu (viola), Erika Pierson (cello) and Anna Doak (bass).

Each month, the museum — located at Salish Crossing — features outstanding chamber ensembles, soloists and opera singers in one-hour concerts. Tickets include admission to all the museum galleries. Cost is $12 for museum members, $18 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased here.

Edmonds Driftwood Players ‘Over the River and Through the Woods’ opens May 13

The latest play performed by Edmonds Driftwood Players is about a single guy from New Jersey who gets a dream job offer that will take him away from his beloved, but annoying, grandparents. Thus beginning a series of schemes to keep him around.

Over the River and Through the Woods is directed by Christopher Kidder-Mostrom and features the acting talents of Jennifer Nielsen (Aida), Naveh Shavit-Lonstein (Nick), Vicki Wicks (Emma), Larry Albert (Frank), Ted W. Fredericks (Nunzio), and Anna Lund-Apfell (Caitlin). The design team includes Nancy Johnson (properties designer), Gwyn Skone (lightning designer), Brian Fletcher (sound designer), and Melina Boivin (costume designer). Katie Soulé is production manager and Matthew Ircink is stage manager.

Tickets are $28 general, $25 Jr/Sr/military and are available online here. The production runs May 13 through June 5, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Cascade Symphony seeks concertmaster candidates

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra, which recently completed its 60th season of providing classical music entertainment for residents of the city of Edmonds and surrounding areas is seeking candidates for the leadership role of concertmaster beginning with the 2022-23 concert season.

The orchestra performs seven concerts at the Edmonds Center for the Arts between October and May. Rehearsals will be held Monday evenings starting in September.

Auditions for concertmaster candidates are scheduled to be held in June. Applicants are required to send a resume via email.

The full job description is available online.

Local authors Paddy Eger, Laura Moe at Edmonds Bookshop May 19

Paddy Eger will be at Edmonds Bokshop on May 19 from 5-8 p.m. during Art Walk Edmonds. She will discuss her most recent publication Act 4 – The Continuing Friendship of Lynn and Marta, the final book in her award-winning ballet series. Paddy has been writing professionally for over 20 years.

She will be in conversation with fellow Young Adult writer Laura Moe. Come in to meet Paddy and Laura in person and purchase signed copies of their books. The interview portion of the evening will be livestreamed on the Edmonds Bookshop’s Facebook Page from 6-7 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts Presents Jacob Jonas The Company’s CRASHfeaturing Okaidja Afroso and other works

The performance is Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets ranging from $29 to $54 available here.

Jacob Jonas The Company advances human narratives through the creation and presentation of exceptional dance. Together with a community of diverse collaborators, JJTC creates socially relevant works and strives to make dance a more visible and valued art form.

CRASH is a collaboration between Jacob Jonas The Company and Ghanian multi-instrumentalist Okaidja Afroso, who composed and will perform an original score live.

Crash | Trailer | Jacob Jonas The Company from Jacob Jonas The Company on Vimeo.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.