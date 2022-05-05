Edmonds Arts Commission offering grants for artists, nonprofits

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission is providing one-time grants of $200 to $2,000 in 2022 to artists and not-for-profit arts and culture organizations based in Edmonds. Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply by May 23, 2022 for projects to be completed by the end of the year.

The arts commission encourages submission of ideas for arts-based projects to support creativity, diversity and access to arts in Edmonds through literary, visual or performing arts. Help build and reinforce a diverse and equitable cultural community in Edmonds and create new strategies to provide access for all to the arts – in person and virtual.

This grant opportunity is an extension of the program created in 2021 in response to hardships the COVID-19 pandemic caused in the arts. A total of $13,500 is available.

Grants will be awarded to eligible recipients through a competitive application process. Applicants must be residents of Edmonds or organizations located in Edmonds. Priority will be given to proposals that are family-friendly and increase access to arts. Collaborations are encouraged. Grant recipients from 2021 are eligible to apply for 2022. Projects must be completed by Dece. 31, 2022.

Grant program guidelines and applications are available on the Arts Commission Workshops and Grants page: https://tinyurl.com/CoEACGrants.

For questions, contact eac@edmondswa.gov or Arts & Culture Program Manager Frances Chapin at frances.chapin@edmondswa.gov.