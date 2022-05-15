Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group celebrating Bike Everywhere Day May 20

May is Bike Month, and the Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group (EBAG) will host a Celebration Station from 7 to 9 a.m. on Bike Everywhere Day this Friday May 20.

The group will be located outside Kahlo’s Cantina, across from the Edmonds ferry terminal. All are invited to stop by for coffee, goodies, maps and other items.

As part of the celebration, the City of Edmonds will lead a four- to five-mile bike ride from PCC, 9803 Edmonds Way, through the Town of Woodway and Edmonds to Kahlo’s. The ride will begin at about 7:45 a.m. Friday.