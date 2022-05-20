Edmonds cemetery to host 2022 Memorial Day program

Members of the Edmonds Cemetery and Columbarium Board cordially invite the public to attend the annual Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. at the cemetery, located at 820 15th S. S.W. The event will take place rain or shine and is approximately one hour long.

Street parking is available along 100th Avenue West and 15th Street Southwest. Parking within the cemetery is limited to those with handicap parking permits only. Limited seating is available. Guests are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs.

Visitors are also invited to stroll the cemetery grounds and take a self-guided tour using one of the cemetery’s walking maps. Since COVID-19 restrictions continue to change and out of an abundance of caution, refreshments will not be offered this year after the program.

The Edmonds Memorial Cemetery was placed on the Washington State Register of Historic Places in 1972 and has 625 veterans interred. In honor of Memorial Day, graves of all veterans will be marked with a white cross and a miniature U.S. flag.

This year’s speaker is Gold Star Mother Monica McNeal of Lynnwood. Snohomish County military casualties of Iraq/Afghanistan will be honored during the Ships Bell Ceremony.