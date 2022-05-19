Edmonds Chamber looking for new leader as CEO announces he’s moving out of area

With current President and CEO Greg Urban announcing plans to move to the Midwest to be closer to family, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is seeking a new leader.

In a news release, the chamber thanked Urban for his “steady, insightful and determined leadership” that helped the chamber weather the storm of the past several years of pandemic shutdowns. Urban “will be sorely missed,” the chamber said.

“It has been an amazing eight-plus years serving this community,”Urban said. “Getting to know so many residents and business owners, working to advocate for their success and being a part of an organization that helps create that ‘An Edmonds Kind of Day’feeling is so rewarding.”

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce sponsors many of the city’s signature events, including the 4th of July, Taste Edmonds, Halloween Trick-or-Treat, the Classic Car Show and Holiday Tree Lighting.

Leaving the chamber “is one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make,” Urban continued. “This community means so very much to me. The combination of a business opportunity and ability for me and my daughter to move closer to extended family in the Midwest is too good to pass up.”

Candidates interested in the president and CEO position may submit their cover letter, resume and references to staff@edmondswa.com by June 3. The chamber board plans to begin candidate interviews in early June. For more information on the role, full job description and how to apply, visit www.EdmondsChamber.com/news.