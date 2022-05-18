Edmonds City Council approves ban on public camping

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night by a 5-2 vote approved an ordinance that bans camping on public property in the city.

It was the fourth time the council had considered the measure, which was drafted by the city attorney and supported by both the City of Edmonds police chief and human services staff. It gives police the power to arrest someone for illegally occupying public property only when two conditions are met: 1) When available overnight shelter exists and 2) when that available shelter has been offered and refused.

Violating the ordinance is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or 90 days in jail, but a provision notes that the municipal court can order anyone unable to pay to instead perform “community service or work crew in lieu of a monetary penalty.”

The measure stems from two incidents in the last year – one where, after two warnings, officers finally arrested a man for sleeping outside the Edmonds Library. He was cited for trespass, appeared in court, no fines were issued, and the city says that man is now in permanent housing. The other happened in the Lake Ballinger neighborhood last summer, when a woman camped out for several months on a park bench on the Interurban trail.

Voting to approve the ordinance were Councilmembers Diane Buckshnis, Will Chen, Kristiana Johnson, Vivian Olson and Neil Tibbott. Voting against were Councilmembers Laura Johnson and Susan Paine.

A number of citizens also offered comments on both sides of the issue, as they have in past meetings. Several residents who moved to Edmonds from Seattle shared their experiences regarding negative interactions they had while living near homeless encampments, from being victims of criminal activity to stepping on used needles. Others — including State Rep. Strom Peterson — urged the council to slow down and work to ensure there are appropriate support services and shelter for those who are homeless before passing such a measure.

Peterson, himself a former Edmonds city councilmember who now represents the 21st District, also reiterated a statement made by several ordinance opponents: That the measure “criminalizes homelessness.”

“You are creating a new misdemeanor, which is a crime,” he said. “The problem with creating a new crime is the spiral people can get into when facing the criminal justice system.”

Patricia Taraday of the Lighthouse Law Group, which provides city attorney services under contract, said when first introducing the ordinance that the measure is not about criminalizing homelessness. “The ordinance will not be enforced against homeless individuals when no available shelter is in place for that particular person,” Taraday said. “Homeless individuals will not be arrested for sleeping outside when there is no available shelter.”

Taraday also noted that the courts have limited the authority of police to cite unhoused occupying public property, specifically pointing to the Martin vs. Boise case that stated it’s “cruel and unusual punishment” to cite someone when they are sleeping outside.

The Edmonds ordinance, she said, falls withing the parameters of case law in that the shelter offered can be public or private, provided at no charge to the individual, and the city facilitates the transportation to the shelter space. If the shelter can’t be used “because of sex, familial or marital staus, religious beliefs, disability or shelter’s length of stay restrictions, the space is not considered to be available,” Taraday said.

During their lengthy deliberations on the ordinance over the past several weeks, councilmembers did approve amendments aimed at addressing concerns about the impact of the measure. Among them was an amendment proposed by Paine and approved unanimously that any shelter offered must be located within a 35-mile radius of Edmonds City Hall – to keep people close to local social service resources.

On Tuesday night, Laura Johnson attempted to make an additional amendment — calling on the city to first follow the recommendations of the Mayor’s Homelessness Task Force to partner with Snohomish County to create a respite program for those who are homeless in South County, similar to one that exists in Everett. That amendment failed on a 2-5 vote.

And Will Chen proposed an amendment to place a one-year sunset date on the ordinance, with the idea it could be renewed based on data that would be collected regarding the measure. That amendment also failed after only Chen voted to support it.

At the end of the meeting, during council comments, both Laura Johnson and Susan Paine expressed their dismay at the council’s decision to pass a public camping ban. “This is a sad day for Edmonds,” Johnson said.

Despite their differences. councilmembers who spoke regarding the issue Tuesday night reiterated their support for working collaboratively with neighboring cities to create a shelter facility. And Deputy Parks Director Shannon Burley, who oversees the city’s human services program, confirmed that Edmonds is continuing discussions with Snohomish County on the concept of developing a South County shelter.

Councilmember Tibbott expressed optimism for the next steps in addressing the homelessness issue. “Edmonds is the kind of place that is going to get this right,” he said. “We are going to be a city that does work towards housing and social services that meet the needs of people that fall through safety nets.”