Edmonds City Council to meet in committees May 10

It’s a night of committee meetings for the Edmonds City Council Tuesday, May 10, with councilmembers scheduled to disuss a range of items — from a possible shift to biennial budgeting to a proposed project to address Lower Perrinville Creek flooding and erosion.

The committees are work sessions for the council and city staff and no public comment is taken.

All three meetings will b held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To view, click on or paste the following link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Among the items on the agenda:

Public Safety, Personnel & Planning, 4:30 p.m.

– Update to personnel policy job assignments

– Update on city recruitment

– Proposed updates to employee reimbursement policy

Finance, 5:30 p.m.

– Capital maintenance bond project

– Biennial budget discussion

– Enterprise Resource Planning System (ERP) replacement

– Proposed updates to city’s leak adjustment policy

– March 2022 quarterly financial report

– 2022 State Auditor Office audit exit followup

Parks and Public Works, 7:30 p.m.

– 4th of July, Taste Edmonds, Car Show event agreements

– Supplemental agreement with HKA Global, Inc for the Carbon Recovery Project

– Presentation of construction contract for the 76th Overlay Project

– Presentation of a local agency consultant agreement for construction management services on the 76th Ave overlay project and the Highway 99 Gateway revitalization stage 2 project.

– Report of bids for the 2022 utility replacement project.

– Presentation of a professional services agreement with for design and permitting services for the lower Perrinville Creek recovery project.

– 2023-2028 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program