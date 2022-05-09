Edmonds College Black Box Theatre hosts weekly Fiasco nights in May

Each week, the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College presents improvised stories of the world of greed, lust and betrayal based on the Bully Pulpit role playing game called Fiasco!

New settings, characters and plots are introduced every week. Stories are mainly guided by the audience and the narrator. Each two-act play is inspired by the works of the Coen Brothers and Quentin Tarantino, and attendees are encouraged to “come watch the lives of characters with powerful ambition and poor impulse control intertwine and then unravel as they race headlong towards their needs as defined by you– the audience.”

Most stories contain mature content and are recommended for ages 15 and older unless otherwise noted.

May 13 is family-friendly night, and all those ages 7 and up are welcome to join in the Fiasco fun.

May 20 is Shakespeare Night, or “A Fiasco of the Bard in Two Parts,” and is recommended for ages 12 and up.

May 27 is Fiasco Double Feature night, with two shows back to back. The first show, “TV Land,” will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is recommended for ages 12 and up. However, the second feature, “Horror Night,” is more mature and recommended to no one under the age of 15, and will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for the shows are $9 for children or students and $15 for general admission. On May 27, tickets for the double feature will be $25 for both shows.

Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre, located at 20310 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

Click here to purchase your tickets.