Edmonds Demo Garden work party May 21; Turtle Time presentation May 22

The Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden is hosting two events this weekend.

On Saturday, May 21, there will be a Demo Garden work party from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be weeding, trimming and mulching in the garden, replanting started last month. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. Tools and gloves are available or you can bring your own.

The garden will also be doing training for individuals and families who want sign up and commit to watering the plants during hot weather.

The Demo Garden is located at 95 Pine St. with free street parking on Pine St. For information, call 425-478-9383

On Sunday May 22 at 3 p.m., Thayer Cueter and some of her turtles will present Turtle Time. Cueter is the founder of Washington Turtle and Tortoise Rescue. The program is free. Meet at the gate to the Willow Creek Hatchery at 95 Pine St. and register, then walk down to the parking lot. For more information about turtle adoption, visit www.juastfrogsfoundation.org or call 206-618-7232.