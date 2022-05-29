Edmonds ferry terminal repaving work set to start June 1

Washington State Ferries and its contractor, Lakeside Industries Inc., will be repaving the upper holding area of the Edmonds ferry terminal and a portion of the dock and re-striping the lanes.

In an effort to complete this work before the busy summer season and during less busy ferry travel times, nighttime work will begin on June 1, weather permitting.

According to the ferry system, the pavement is deteriorating due to age and needs to be repaired. Crews will also be adding a drainage structure in the holding area.

Daytime work is scheduled between 7 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays. This includes:

– Pipe and catch basin installation June 20

– Concrete pour for holding and approach lanes June 22-23

Hours for nighttime work may vary but generally will be from 7 p.m.-4 a.m. weekdays. This includes:

– Grinding of holding lanes June 1

– Grinding of trestle lanes June 2

– Routing utility lines and junction boxes June 7

– Cracks and sealant work June 15

– Channelization June 28

Neighbors can expect noise during some phases of the project. The project has obtained a noise variance from the City of Edmonds for 10 non-consecutive days. The contractor plans to do work that has more noise prior to the nighttime noise restriction to minimize disruption in the community.

If there are no weather delays, the project should be completed by the end of June.

Questions or concerns can be directed via email to wsfcomms@wsdot.wa.gov. You can also call the construction hotline at 206-402-8070 (staffed 24/7 during construction).