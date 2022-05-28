Edmonds Historical Museum looking for public feedback on lower-level exhibits

The Edmonds Historical Museum is asking for public feedback regarding the lower-level exhibits in preparation for the museum’s 50th anniversary in 2023.

The Edmonds Historical Museum has encouraged the public to actively engage in connecting with the past through educational programming, special projects and events, and exhibits sharing the history and heritage of the community. However, the mission has evolved to acknowledge more than just the pioneer voices. The museum is looking to redefine the lower-level permanent exhibit space into an experience that sparks curiosity and fosters learning through an engaging and inclusive space for every visitor — and they are asking for the community’s help.

Click the link for a short survey regarding the museum’s current lower-level exhibit area. For those who need a refresher, there is a short video exploring the current exhibit area.