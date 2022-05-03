Edmonds in Bloom hosting Kids Plant for Mom’s Day event May 7

Edmonds in Bloom is sponsoring its annual Kids Plant for Mom’s Day event Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the downtown Edmonds Museum Summer Market.

The event will provide kids an opportunity to create a floral wonder in a beach pail just in time for Mother’s Day. Volunteers will assist your little ones as they pick their pail, apply stickers and select their flowers for planting.

Kids Plant for Mom’s Day booth will be in the center of the Farmers’ Market on Bell Street and 5th Avenue. A donation of $10 is recommended to offset the cost of materials.

For more information, visit the Events tab on the Edmonds in Bloom website.

Celebrating its 26th year, Edmonds In Bloom is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit association that works to promote the floral beautification of the community.