Edmonds Museum Summer Market opening day Saturday, May 7

Change is in the air as we gather again for the 29th year of the Edmonds Museum Summer Market as we open on Saturday, May 7 with over 90 local vendors, made up of a combination of farmers, producers, and local artist/crafters.

Through the next several weeks, shoppers will notice the arrival of more farmers, but to start the season we are thrilled to have back Frog Song Farm and Alvarez Organic Farm. Frog Song is based on this side of the mountains, in Mount Vernon, where the spring has been a bit cooler than usual, so he will have a limited selection of produce including three varieties of radishes, leeks, salad greens, potatoes and maybe even some heirloom tomato plants. Alvarez Organic comes all the way from Mabton, near Yakima, with their certified organic veggies including asparagus, onions, garlic, and a wide variety of dried beans. And what would the market be without our amazing flower growers with their freshly picked blooms. Each year, the colors and arrangements brighten up the market. Some other returning farming favorites include Martin Family Orchards, Martiny Livestock, and Sky Valley Family Farm.

Looking for something fun to snack on or celebrate with? Check out Bubba’s Salsa, Deborah’s Pies, Pete’s Toffee, Snohomish Bakery, The Cottage Bakery, Junebug Ferments, and the list goes on from there.

And of course, don’t forget Mom, you cannot go wrong shopping with our amazing artisans. Whether looking for a handcrafted set of earrings or pendant, garden art, personal care products, candles, pottery or something totally unique, our local artisans are bringing their wares to browse until you find that perfect something.

New this season we will host the Edmonds Food Bank every first and third Saturday of the month. Shoppers will be able to stop by to find out about the food bank and/or donate items. Their booth will be located near the intersection of 5th and Bell, by the Veteran’s Plaza. We hope to be launching a new program with their help, asking customers when shopping for fresh produce to consider buying 2 – one to enjoy and one to donate. More information will be coming later this month.

So, have you ever wondered how to get involved with the Edmonds Museum Summer Market? Well, also new this season, we are introducing our Volunteer Information Booth, which will be set up at the Museum’s Plaza the first Saturday of every month. The Volunteer Booth will be staffed by current museum volunteers who can answer any questions residents may have about what positions are available and how to apply. For example, this season we are looking for people to fill the position of Market Ambassadors. Starting this Saturday, you will notice volunteers circulating through the market wearing bright vests. These volunteers will be on hand to help vendors if they need a short break, answer questions about where to find vendors, and such. If you would be interested in joining our market family as a Market Ambassador or find out more about other opportunities, please stop by the Volunteer Booth this Saturday.

And so, the season begins! Join us every Saturday, May 7 through Oct. 8, open from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. We look forward to sharing the summer season with you.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager