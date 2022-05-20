Edmonds Museum Summer Market Week 3: Time to shop and enjoy the sunshine

Sunshine is in the forecast for our third Edmonds Museum Summer Market of the 2022 season. With our flower vendors bringing all the colors of the spring in their bouquets, you cannot help but smile while walking through the market this Saturday. There will be tulips, irises, poppies and more blossoms than I can list, all locally grown and picked fresh for the market.

Frog Song Farm will be bringing his first white salad turnips of the season along with plenty of radishes, potatoes, salad greens, jams and syrups. And, as a special treat, he will also have a limited supply of morels mushrooms. Make sure to stop by his booth at the top of Bell Street to get your fix of fresh veggies. Alvarez Organics will of course have plenty of dried peppers and beans along with their fresh onions, garlics and asparagus.

Culture Shock Kombucha will be moving to their new location this week. Instead of on Bell Street, you will find their delicious beverages at their booth on 5th Avenue, across from Pop’s Kettle Corn and Spot Hot Dogs. Meanwhile, Flying Tomato Farm is making a surprise appearance this Saturday with a limited supply of his cherry tomatoes as well as some tomato plants. You will find Neil in his old spot, next to Lopez Vineyards on lower Bell Street.

Throughout the market, shoppers will find new vendors joining us each week, like Woven Wonders, Annemarie’s Cakes, Hierophant Meadery, and PACIFISCENCE Candles. These and other new vendors will be with us now and then throughout the season, filling spaces between our longtime regular vendors, keeping the market different each week.

With us again this Saturday in their spot on the lower section of Bell Street, you will find the Edmonds Food Bank. Andrew will be on hand by their van to take donations from shoppers, or to answer questions about the programs supported by the food bank. Remember, you can purchase fresh produce at any of our farmer’s stands to donate to the food bank while you shop.

So, here’s to a warm, sunny Saturday, and to stepping out in downtown Edmonds and supporting local farmers, producers and artisans. We look forward to seeing you there, open 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

— By Christina Martin, market manager