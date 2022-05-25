Edmonds on list of Zillow’s most popular housing markets of early 2022

Edmonds came in fifth in Zillow’s top-10 list of most popular housing markets of early 2022.

The most popular market is Woodinville, leading a list of fast-growing suburbs as the most in-demand places of the first three months of the year. Following close behind were Burke, Virginia, in the Washington, D.C. area; Highlands Ranch, Colorado, outside of Denver; Westchase, Florida, near Tampa; and Edmonds.

The most popular markets so far this year paint a picture of how remote work has changed the U.S. housing landscape, Zillow said. Demand for suburban homes found an extra gear last summer, causing suburban home values to grow faster than home values in urban areas, a reversal from previous norms and from the first 15 months of the pandemic. Remote work is a driving force behind this shift, prompting home buyers to prioritize affordability and space over a short commute, Zillow said.

More from the announcement:

The suburbs that beat out all others to make the top 10 of Zillow’s most popular markets of Q1 are seeing home values grow faster on a quarterly basis than the principal city in their metro area, indicating stronger demand. Most of them have more expensive homes than their nearest major city, and several are significantly more expensive. Eight of the top 10 have a typical home value higher than their nearby principal city, and seven of those have a typical home value more than $150,000 higher.

Zillow’s Top 10 Most Popular Markets of Q1 2022