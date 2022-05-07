Edmonds Police Blotter: April 26-May 4, 2022

April 26
23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle stolen in California was located with a license plate reader.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A disruptive restaurant patron who refused to leave was removed from the property.
1200 block Olympic Avenue: An unknown man made a threatening statement and gesture toward a group of students at recess.
24100 block Highway 99: An alleged theft from a store led to the seizure of an unlawful knife. The violator was cited and released.
22000 block 76th Avenue West: A business storage shed was burglarized. A phone possibly dropped by the suspect was recovered.
21600 block Highway 99: A mother and daughter got into an argument.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A rental storage unit was burglarized.
7000 block 176th Place Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was prowled overnight, possibly related to mail thefts the same night in the area.
21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A dementia patient struck another resident at an assisted living facility; no charges pursued.
9500 block Firdale Avenue: A mother and son had a verbal disagreement over household chores.
April 27
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man suspected of vehicle prowling was detained for investigation. Probable cause was not established so he was released.
22900 block Highway 99: Charges referred after a customer failed to return rented equipment.
23600 block Highway 99: Two suspects stole alcohol and groceries and fled in a vehicle.
24100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
700 block 10th Place South: A resident reported fraudulent charges on their financial accounts after receiving a phone call requesting gift cards.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: A man attempted to break into a church.
20600 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance between multiple parties over civil tenant issues.
20900 block 76th Avenue West: Possible sexual assault between a 14-year-old and 9-year-old reported.
300 block 6th Avenue North: A woman prowled a work vehicle and stole items.
500 block Elm Way: Police responded to a report of an ongoing dispute with a neighbor.
23900 block Highway 99: A domestic assault occurred between roommates. A man was arrested and booked into jail.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A man who was arrested for a felony warrant was released at the hospital due to medical issues.
April 28
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
24300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
1600 block 9th Avenue North: Police responded to a report of a possibly transient subject laying in the front yard of a residence.
Edmonds Way/100th Avenue West: A man causing a disturbance was arrested for disorderly conduct.
22500 block Highway 99: A suspect pretended to pay for products with a stolen credit card, then grabbed items and fled.
21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was removed from a business.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A nuisance complaint resulted in a man being removed from a business.
300 block 5th Avenue South: Damage was discovered to a business vehicle fuel system and fuel stolen.
23000 block Highway 99: A man stole $200 worth of products from a store.
1000 block Walnut Street: Police responding to a report of a domestic assault arrested a man and booked him into jail.
April 29
20900 block Woodlake Drive: Report of a suspicious person led to a warrant arrest for Shoreline police.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A medical patient assaulted a security guard.
21700 block 76th Avenue West: A medical facility was burglarized.
23600 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter was arrested after discarding stolen property.
22100 block Highway 99: A hotel guest was removed from the location at the request of management.
21900 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered in a supermarket parking lot.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for returning to a location he was previously removed from and threatening staff.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police assisted a medical patient by securing patient’s dog.
22100 block Highway 99: A remote contol truck was stolen from a store.
Edmonds Way/226th Street Southwest: A vehicle eluded the police.
500 block Main Street: A suspicious call involving someone claiming to be the police was reported, likely an attempted financial scam.
100 block Railroad Avenue North: A missing vulnerable adult was found safe at home
April 30
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A found passport was turned in for safekeeping.
9500 block Firdale Avenue: A vehicle was prowled and a firearm reported stolen.
22900 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized and machinery stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman found smoking narcotics outside a grocery store entrance was given drug deferral.
10100 block 236th Place Southwest: A couple had a verbal argument over the operation of an oven.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A man was removed from a business.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: Theft from a business was reported
May 1
100 block Railroad Avenue North: Police responded to a domestic incident involving a juvenile and parents.
7500 block 220th Street Southwest: A traffic stop of a suspected DUI driver resulted in driver being cited for a traffic violation and released.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject arrested for an outstanding warrant claimed they swallowed drugs. Subject was released to medical personnel.
22300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
98th Avenue West/Pine Street: City traffic signs were found pulled from the ground at several locations.
Highway 99/208th Street Southwest: An attempted traffic stop resulted in a vehicle fleeing. No pursuit was initiated per state law.
900 block 9th Avenue North: A vehicle involved in a collision fled the scene. The driver of the fleeing vehicle was identified and cited.
7900 block 238th Street Southwest: A court order violation via a social media contact was reported, and criminal charges were referred.
1100 block 3rd Avenue South: Report of a man stealing gasoline resulted in his arrest for possession of stolen property and burglar tools.
21900 block 95th Avenue West: A resident discovered a small-caliber bullet lodged in a window frame of his residence. Unknown when it occurred.
21400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a traffic offense.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant and a woman was arrested for a felony drug violation.
May 2
23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting
500 block Main Street: A subject was charged with malicious mischief for damaging a business door with a rock.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for domestic assault.
May 3
3800 block Smith Avenue: Edmonds PD assisted Everett PD with a homicide investigation.
800 block 8th Avenue South: A driver was arrested for DUI-drugs.
20300 block 81st Avenue West: Police received a report of possible child abuse.
9400 block 232nd Street Southwest: Theft of car parts reported.
18700 block 94th Avenue West: A residential burglary occurred.
100 block Main Street: A subject was arrested for damaging business property and assaulting an officer and firefighter.
22900 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.
700 block Edmonds Street: A resident reported receiving an excessive number of emails from estranged son.
7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A driver’s license was reported lost.
100 block 5th Avenue South: An altercation was reported between patrons at a tavern. No criminal charges desired.
May 4
800 block Walnut Street: A vehicle prowl and garage burglary were reported.
22000 block 98th Place West: A resident’s stolen vehicle was later discovered to have been involved in crimes in Edmonds and Seattle.
200 block 2nd Avenue South: Malicious mischief involving an unoccupied vehicle was reported.
1000 block 3rd Avenue South: A subject reported verbal abuse of a child by a parent.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Catalytic converter thieves were scared off by the reporting party.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: A church was damaged during an attempted burglary.
8500 block 216th Street Southwest: Theft of vehicle parts reported.
23600 block Highway 99: Subjects caused a disturbance inside a business following a close call between a vehicle and pedestrian.
21100 block 74th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.
9800 block 215th Street Southwest: A gas can was discovered stolen.
22500 block Highway 99: An intoxicated male was removed from a business for causing a nusiance.
7900 block 238th Street Southwest: A found BB gun was turned in for safekeeping.
22400 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.