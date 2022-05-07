Edmonds Police Blotter: April 26-May 4, 2022

April 26

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle stolen in California was located with a license plate reader.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A disruptive restaurant patron who refused to leave was removed from the property.

1200 block Olympic Avenue: An unknown man made a threatening statement and gesture toward a group of students at recess.

24100 block Highway 99: An alleged theft from a store led to the seizure of an unlawful knife. The violator was cited and released.

22000 block 76th Avenue West: A business storage shed was burglarized. A phone possibly dropped by the suspect was recovered.

21600 block Highway 99: A mother and daughter got into an argument.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A rental storage unit was burglarized.

7000 block 176th Place Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was prowled overnight, possibly related to mail thefts the same night in the area.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A dementia patient struck another resident at an assisted living facility; no charges pursued.

9500 block Firdale Avenue: A mother and son had a verbal disagreement over household chores.

April 27

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man suspected of vehicle prowling was detained for investigation. Probable cause was not established so he was released.

22900 block Highway 99: Charges referred after a customer failed to return rented equipment.

23600 block Highway 99: Two suspects stole alcohol and groceries and fled in a vehicle.

24100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

700 block 10th Place South: A resident reported fraudulent charges on their financial accounts after receiving a phone call requesting gift cards.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: A man attempted to break into a church.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance between multiple parties over civil tenant issues.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: Possible sexual assault between a 14-year-old and 9-year-old reported.

300 block 6th Avenue North: A woman prowled a work vehicle and stole items.

500 block Elm Way: Police responded to a report of an ongoing dispute with a neighbor.

23900 block Highway 99: A domestic assault occurred between roommates. A man was arrested and booked into jail.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A man who was arrested for a felony warrant was released at the hospital due to medical issues.

April 28

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

24300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

1600 block 9th Avenue North: Police responded to a report of a possibly transient subject laying in the front yard of a residence.

Edmonds Way/100th Avenue West: A man causing a disturbance was arrested for disorderly conduct.

22500 block Highway 99: A suspect pretended to pay for products with a stolen credit card, then grabbed items and fled.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was removed from a business.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A nuisance complaint resulted in a man being removed from a business.

300 block 5th Avenue South: Damage was discovered to a business vehicle fuel system and fuel stolen.

23000 block Highway 99: A man stole $200 worth of products from a store.

1000 block Walnut Street: Police responding to a report of a domestic assault arrested a man and booked him into jail.

April 29

20900 block Woodlake Drive: Report of a suspicious person led to a warrant arrest for Shoreline police.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A medical patient assaulted a security guard.

21700 block 76th Avenue West: A medical facility was burglarized.

23600 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter was arrested after discarding stolen property.

22100 block Highway 99: A hotel guest was removed from the location at the request of management.

21900 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered in a supermarket parking lot.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for returning to a location he was previously removed from and threatening staff.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police assisted a medical patient by securing patient’s dog.

22100 block Highway 99: A remote contol truck was stolen from a store.

Edmonds Way/226th Street Southwest: A vehicle eluded the police.

500 block Main Street: A suspicious call involving someone claiming to be the police was reported, likely an attempted financial scam.

100 block Railroad Avenue North: A missing vulnerable adult was found safe at home

April 30

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A found passport was turned in for safekeeping.

9500 block Firdale Avenue: A vehicle was prowled and a firearm reported stolen.

22900 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized and machinery stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman found smoking narcotics outside a grocery store entrance was given drug deferral.

10100 block 236th Place Southwest: A couple had a verbal argument over the operation of an oven.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A man was removed from a business.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: Theft from a business was reported

May 1

100 block Railroad Avenue North: Police responded to a domestic incident involving a juvenile and parents.

7500 block 220th Street Southwest: A traffic stop of a suspected DUI driver resulted in driver being cited for a traffic violation and released.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject arrested for an outstanding warrant claimed they swallowed drugs. Subject was released to medical personnel.

22300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

98th Avenue West/Pine Street: City traffic signs were found pulled from the ground at several locations.

Highway 99/208th Street Southwest: An attempted traffic stop resulted in a vehicle fleeing. No pursuit was initiated per state law.

900 block 9th Avenue North: A vehicle involved in a collision fled the scene. The driver of the fleeing vehicle was identified and cited.

7900 block 238th Street Southwest: A court order violation via a social media contact was reported, and criminal charges were referred.

1100 block 3rd Avenue South: Report of a man stealing gasoline resulted in his arrest for possession of stolen property and burglar tools.

21900 block 95th Avenue West: A resident discovered a small-caliber bullet lodged in a window frame of his residence. Unknown when it occurred.

21400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a traffic offense.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant and a woman was arrested for a felony drug violation.

May 2

23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting

500 block Main Street: A subject was charged with malicious mischief for damaging a business door with a rock.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for domestic assault.

May 3

3800 block Smith Avenue: Edmonds PD assisted Everett PD with a homicide investigation.

800 block 8th Avenue South: A driver was arrested for DUI-drugs.

20300 block 81st Avenue West: Police received a report of possible child abuse.

9400 block 232nd Street Southwest: Theft of car parts reported.

18700 block 94th Avenue West: A residential burglary occurred.

100 block Main Street: A subject was arrested for damaging business property and assaulting an officer and firefighter.

22900 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.

700 block Edmonds Street: A resident reported receiving an excessive number of emails from estranged son.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A driver’s license was reported lost.

100 block 5th Avenue South: An altercation was reported between patrons at a tavern. No criminal charges desired.

May 4

800 block Walnut Street: A vehicle prowl and garage burglary were reported.

22000 block 98th Place West: A resident’s stolen vehicle was later discovered to have been involved in crimes in Edmonds and Seattle.

200 block 2nd Avenue South: Malicious mischief involving an unoccupied vehicle was reported.

1000 block 3rd Avenue South: A subject reported verbal abuse of a child by a parent.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Catalytic converter thieves were scared off by the reporting party.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: A church was damaged during an attempted burglary.

8500 block 216th Street Southwest: Theft of vehicle parts reported.

23600 block Highway 99: Subjects caused a disturbance inside a business following a close call between a vehicle and pedestrian.

21100 block 74th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

9800 block 215th Street Southwest: A gas can was discovered stolen.

22500 block Highway 99: An intoxicated male was removed from a business for causing a nusiance.

7900 block 238th Street Southwest: A found BB gun was turned in for safekeeping.

22400 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend.