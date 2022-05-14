Edmonds Police Blotter: May 5-12, 2022

May 5
21800 block 97th Avenue West: Unknown suspect stole a vehicle from a residence.
1000 block 5th Avenue South: A woman reported she believes her social media is being hacked.
200 block 5th Avenue North: An unknown subject left threatening voicemails on police officer’s department voicemail.
9300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police take a report and complete a referral to Child Protective Services after a juvenile alleges molestation.
400 block 3rd Avenue South: A man is accused of harassing neighbors he believes to be spying on him.
21900 block Highway 99: A check on a motorcycle with no visible license plate resulted in arrest of its owner for an outstanding warrant.
May 6
22300 block Highway 99: Police impound an abandoned vehicle blocking a business entrance and locate a rifle during an inventory search.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A subject revealed personal information while responding to an email scam.
24100 block Highway 99: Burglary at an antique store reported.
22000 block 98th Place West: A vehicle was prowled and sunglasses were stolen. Other vehicles in the immediate area were also prowled.
23600 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter fled via the store’s emergency exit. The suspect was not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A suspect stole beer and got away in a car.
23600 block Highway 99: Officers located and detained a warrant suspect but ultimately released the suspect due to jail extradition limitations.
8500 block 244th Street Southwest: A resident reported a suspicious uknown person at their door. The subject was not located.
May 7
23400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing at a construction site.
7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was arrested for attempting a burglary of a gas station store.
22000 block Highway 99: Multiple vehicles were prowled overnight at a car dealership service center.
23600 block 76th Place West: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered for another agency.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject who had been previously removed from a business returned and stole items. The suspect was located and arrested.
21900 block Highway 99: A ring was reported lost somewhere while at a supermarket
7600 block 234th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument with conflicting stories between ex-spouses.
22500 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from property after consuming narcotics in the restroom.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle owner discovered a single tire was stolen from vehicle.
23600 block Highway 99: A female shoplifter who assaulted an employee and fled with merchandise was located and arrested.
1100 block 4th Avenue South: A man was arrested for burglary after breaking into a shed.
May 8
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to the hospital for a welfare check request on an infant with a bone fracture.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from location after an attempted shoplifting.
7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal argument between a couple was reported.
8600 block 244th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle sometime overnight.
23800 block Highway 99: A subject who refused to leave a business was arrested for existing warrants.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A resident who lost purse in Seattle reported fraudulent credit card charges.
22000 block Highway 99: A theft from a locked vehicle was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after assulting his mother while at a grocery store.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was issued a written trespass notice from a medical facility.
May 9
200 block 6th Avenue South: A vehicle prowl captured on video depicted a possible white female. The suspect was not located.
600 block Edmonds Way: Attempted gas theft from a vehicle was reported, with gas siphoning equipment still attached.
700 block Caspers Street: A man was arrested for an attempted residential burglary.
19100 block Ocean Avenue: A man was issued a written warning for smoking marijuana in his vehicle.
7500 block 212th Street Southwest: An Edmonds business employee reported their wallet was lost at an unknown location, and fraudulent credit card activity occurred.
22700 block Highway 99: A transient male was removed from a business.
21900 block Highway 99: A loose shopping cart hit a vehicle, resulting in a verbal altercation and assault. One subject was arrested.
17100 block Talbot Road: A resident called to report their adult daughter was upset and throwing objects.
May 10
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole dog food from a store and fled on foot. He was located and arrested.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A behavioral health patient swatted arm of medical personel. Criminal charges were referred.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a business after using narcotics in a bathroom stall.
23900 block Highway 99: Officers respond to domestic disturbance with an intoxicated ex-boyfriend throwing clothes out of a motel room.
May 11
8600 block 236th Street Southwest: A package was stolen from a residence porch and video showed the suspect was associated with a blue SUV.
8300 block 214th Place Southwest: Police received a third-party report of a disturbance between a dating couple that was detemined to be a verbal argument.
May 12
23200 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was located and recovered.
200 block 5th Avenue North: An out-of-state family reported two adult children were missing after communications ceased. Both have prior police contacts but are currently not in jail.
23300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen overnight.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man stole lottery scratch tickets from a convenience store and fled in a black SUV with no license plates.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A man and woman shoplifted from a store and fled in a vehicle before police arrived.
23600 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter was located and arrested by officers one block away from the scene.
7300 block 210th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of possible domestic assault between adult siblings.
23600 block 78th Place West: A verbal dispute occurred between a couple who is going through a divorce.
