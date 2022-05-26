Edmonds Port Commission special meeting agenda for May 31, 2022

May 31, 2022

Special Commission Meeting

6:00pm

I. SPECIAL MEETING PORTION

II. CALL TO ORDER

III. RECESS TO EXECUTIVE SESSION

IV. CLOSE EXECUTIVE SESSION

V. COMMENCE REGULAR MEETING BUSINESS AT 7:00 P.M.

VI. FLAG SALUTE

VII. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of May 9, 2022 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

VIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

IX. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. North Portwalk & Seawall Design Modifications

B. New Administration & Maintenance Building Permit Fees

X. INFORMATION

A. Harbor Square Building 1, Elevator Pit Repair Contract No. 2022-407 16d llc

B. New Administration & Maintenance Building Energy Model & LEEDs Report

XI. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIV. ADJOURNMENT

The Port of Edmonds has returned to in person Commission Meetings. Social distancing recommended, mask optional. Or join us remotely via Zoom.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.

Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.