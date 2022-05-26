Edmonds Port Commission special meeting agenda for May 31, 2022

May 31, 2022
Special Commission Meeting
6:00pm
I. SPECIAL MEETING PORTION
II. CALL TO ORDER
III. RECESS TO EXECUTIVE SESSION
IV. CLOSE EXECUTIVE SESSION
V. COMMENCE REGULAR MEETING BUSINESS AT 7:00 P.M.
VI. FLAG SALUTE
VII. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Approval of May 9, 2022 Meeting Minutes
C. Approval of Payments
VIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)
IX. POSSIBLE ACTION
A. North Portwalk & Seawall Design Modifications
B. New Administration & Maintenance Building Permit Fees
X. INFORMATION
A. Harbor Square Building 1, Elevator Pit Repair Contract No. 2022-407 16d llc
B. New Administration & Maintenance Building Energy Model & LEEDs Report
XI. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT
XII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION
XIV. ADJOURNMENT
The Port of Edmonds has returned to in person Commission Meetings. Social distancing recommended, mask optional. Or join us remotely via Zoom.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949
or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949
Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.
Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.