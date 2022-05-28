Edmonds residents invited to share funding ideas during county ‘Recovery Roadshow’ June 2

In 2021, Snohomish County received $160 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to give financial assistance to residents and small businesses recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county is currently seeking help from the public to meet the pandemic recovery needs of workers, families and small businesses in the area.

A District 3 Recovery Roadshow Event is being held on Thursday, June 2, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Library, where Snohomish County residents can provide feedback on recovery needs. This event is free and open to the public.

Snohomish County Council District 3 includes Edmonds and Lynnwood.

A food truck from Yay Big. Yay High. Yay Ice Cream! will be on site and provide free dinner and snacks. There will also be activities to entertain children offered by the Imagine Children’s Museum.

“As a community, we have come a long way towards recovering from the impacts of COVID, but there is still so much to be done,” said District 3 County Councilmember Stephanie Wright. “Hearing directly from the people is a crucial step in addressing the needs of our families, neighbors and businesses. Learning from their stories and ideas will help us target these resources in a way that makes us stronger as a county for years to come.”

RSVP for the event here. Those who cannot make it to the in-person event are encouraged to email SnohomishCounty.Recovers@snoco.org with pandemic recovery priorities.

Anyone interested in learning more about ARPA funding can click here.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W.