Edmonds Rotary Club High School Students of Month announced

Edmonds Rotary Students of Month (L-R): Jasmine Mous, Jann Venedict Adan and Snezhana Nesterchuck

Each month, the Rotary Club of Edmonds selects a high school junior to honor as Junior Student of the Month, based upon recommendations from staff.

The three students most recently selected are:

January: Jasmine Mous, Edmonds Heights

February: Jann Venedict Adan, Meadowdale High

March Snezhana Nesterchuck, Meadowdale High

