Edmonds School District announces Class of 2022 high school graduation dates

Posted: May 17, 2022 35
Caps in the air at the Meadowdale High School graduation in 2019. (My Edmonds News file photo)

The Edmonds School District has confirmed the following dates for high school graduations in 2022:

Friday, June 3 – Edmonds Heights K-12 – 7 p.m. at Woodway Campus

Thursday, June 16 – eLearning – 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Thursday, June 16 – Scriber Lake High School – 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Friday, June 17 – Lynnwood High School – 6:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Saturday, June 18 – Mountlake Terrace High School – noon at Edmonds Stadium

Saturday, June 18 – Edmonds-Woodway High School – 6 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Monday, June 20 – Meadowdale High School – 6:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

