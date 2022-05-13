Edmonds School District free Health and Fitness Expo May 21

Grab your family and friends, dust off your sneakers and join the fun at the Edmonds School District’s free Health and Fitness Expo, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21 at Edmonds District Stadium, next to Edmonds-Woodway High School.
Among the activities: a fun run, an obstacle course, soccer drills, floorball hockey, family gardening, fitness demonstrations and a bike blender.
The 1k fun run starts at 10:30 a.m. on the track and the first 225 youth at the run will receive a free T-shirt.
Edmonds-Woodway High school is located at 7600 212th St. S.W. in Edmonds.
