Edmonds School District offering summer programs

The Edmonds School District is offering several summer programs this year for elementary, middle and high school students. Most of them are in-person and vary based on grade level.
A new credit online summer program is available for students in grades 8-11 during the 2021-22 school year. The program is for students seeking new credit for the sake of advancement or to accommodate other courses in their schedule.
For more information, visit the district’s summer learning web page.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.