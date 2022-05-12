Edmonds Vision Center named one of the nation’s best practices

For its leadership in optometry and delivery of exceptional care to its patients, Edmonds Vision Center has been named a 2022 Best Practices honoree by soft contact lens manufacturer CooperVision.

Edmonds Vision Center was among the 10 honorees chosen as this year’s class of Best Practices after a nationwide search that began last fall. Honorees were first announced in March and are profiled on the program’s website at coopervision.com/practitioner/best-practices.

Edmonds Vision Center practice owners are Art Wong, OD and Kathy Solum, OD.

“Our team takes a holistic approach to patient care, which starts by first getting to know a patient’s eye care history and health,” Wong said. “By familiarizing ourselves with every aspect of a patient’s medical care, our team can better address and understand each of our patients’ individualized needs.”

All U.S. optometry practices currently fitting contact lenses were eligible for consideration. Honorees were selected by a panel of judges made up of past Best Practices honorees, and optometry industry experts. Evaluation was based on their efforts across five key categories: industry advancement, community impact, patient experience, specialty services, and team building.