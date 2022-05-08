Edmonds walk raises money for women, children worldwide

The threat of heavy rain didn’t stop 70 people from gathering at the Edmonds Center for the Arts for the 2nd Annual Move4Mona 5K Walk/Run Saturday morning, to raise funds for the Mona Foundation.

The goal of the Move4Mona 5K Walk/Run was to raise $25,000 to aid in global grassroots organizations that help to end poverty, hunger and inequality. So far, $24,500 has been raised. Since 1999, the Mona Foundation — headquartered in Bellevue — has granted $15 million to 48 partner projects in 25 countries, with all money raised directly empowering economically disadvantaged women and children through education.

Mona Foundation President and CEO Mahnaz Javid explained that Move4Mona was taking place in 44 cities and three countries and said, “I hope that each of you will continue to be a part of Move4Mona in the future as we see it growing each year.”

Move4Mona coordinator and Mona Foundation advisory board member Shiva Riddell of Edmonds has worked extensively with women in over a dozen countries and shared insights of her recent trip to Guatemala where she visited with a family of six children.

“To hear her pain, one does not need a translator. The 38-year-old mother of six continued with her story in Kaqchikel (local Guatemalan dialect) as tears flowed freely down her cheeks. My tears simultaneously pooled down in my mask as my heart filled with emotion. The mother spoke of hardships, the baby’s illnesses this past year, jobs lost during COVID for both her and her husband. She spoke of plans to postpone improvements to their home. But at the end of it, hope still shone brightly in her eyes and with a smile she spoke of her family’s commitment to the education of all their children.”

Riddell said she was delighted that 80 people registered and 70 showed up for the walk. “It’s definitely very exciting and a significant increase from last years, 19 people who walked in the first Move4Mona 5K. And it’s nice that all of them are also here today. It would be wonderful to see it in more and more cities.”

Cassandra Soriano, from Lynnwood, said she was glad she signed up, “It felt good to be part of something that gives back to community and helps so many people who need it.”

Soriano’s mother, Susan Lentz, also participated and thought the event was a good way for people to serve a larger world community, “It was a great way of reaching people around the world and knowing that our actions are benefitting them in positive ways.”

Mona’s website states that they walk in support of education because 696 million people live on less than $1.90 a day – and that education is a vital key to transformation and positive change. The organization has projects in the U.S., Gambia, Sierra Leone, India, China, Mongolia, Panama, Haiti, Brazil and Columbia.

Sponsors for Move4Mona 5K were Cascadia Art Museum, ECA, Aw Pottery, Yoga Sanctuary and Hunni Water. You can donate here.

— Story and photos by Misha Carter