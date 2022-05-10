Edmonds Waterfront Center May 12 grand opening: Questions and answers

The Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) is hosting a community-wide grand opening celebration this Thursday, May 12, at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds.

Here is a Q & A for the event.

What is the schedule?

10:30 – 11 a.m. guests arrive

11 a.m.Native Blessing

11:15 a.m. Color Guard raises the flag

11:25 a.m. Guests enter the building

11:30 a.m. Ribbon cutting

11:40 a.m. Program

12:30 p.m. Box lunches

What about the forecast for rain and wind?

The Native Blessing and flag raising will take place outside (rain or shine)

Everyone will then move into the banquet room.

A TV will be situated in the lobby facing outside (with speakers outside) to accommodate those who wish the stay outside for the duration of the program.

What about parking?

The north end of the EWC parking lot will be blocked off for people participating in the event. If you are able, we are encouraging people to walk. Walkers will receive a badge they can proudly wear that say’s “I walked to the EWC.” If you are driving, please carpool. There will be a drop-off area in front of the main entrance. There will be parking available in the EWC parking lot for people with disabilities. Parking will be available at the following lots with a shuttle van running to and from the EWC:

The fishing pier parking

Lot 2E on Admiral Way – Port parking in the gravel lot

Lot 8 on Admiral Way – Puget Sound Express

What COVID precautions are you taking?

We are allowing people to make their own choice about how to participate.

The festivities will be livestreamed to our website for those who wish not to attend in person.

A tent, TV and speakers will be positioned outside the Community Lounge allowing people to enjoy the program from outside.

We encourage people to wear a mask if they want to watch the program in person.

Will there be lunch?

Yes, a complimentary box lunch will be provided for the first 500 people who registered. If you did not register, you are still welcome to attend. You may want to bring your own snack.

Can I tour the building?

Yes, self-guided tours are encouraged. Staff will be stationed throughout the building to answer any questions you may have. If you want to make an appointment for another day for a guided tour, please go to our website to sign up. We will restart public tours the week of May 16.

Is there is going to be a free community dance in the evening?

Yes, please plan to bring the family and join us at the EWC between 7-10 p.m. for a community dance featuring music by Blue Wave.