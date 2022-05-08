Edmonds welcomes Museum Summer Market for 2022 season

The Edmonds Historical Museum’s summer market opened its 2022 season with a new look, new rules and some decidedly unsettled weather.

It was a typical Puget Sound convergence zone kind of day, with pouring rain, glorious sunbreaks and erratic temperatures, leading several to observe that if you don’t like the weather, wait 10 minutes.

Despite this, the streets were packed with eager marketgoers ready to sample the sights, smells and tastes of market day in Edmonds.

While there had been much concern about the new rules allowing customers to bring dogs to market, as of noon market manager Christina Martin reported no adverse dog-related incidents beyond “one or two cases of snarling.” And the new configuration along 5th Avenue, which created a wider walking space, gave the market a more spacious and relaxed atmosphere that customers seemed to enjoy.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel