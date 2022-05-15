Expect delays at Edmonds ferry holding lanes due to paving Monday-Thursday

Customers traveling through the Edmonds ferry terminal Monday through Thursday may encounter minor delays, the Washington State Ferries said.
Contractor crews will continue work on a paving project in the upper holding area at the terminal during the day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, May 16 and 17. This work will require the closures of lanes 1 and 5.
On Wednesday and Thursday, May 18 and 19, contractor crews will start evening and nighttime paving work in the upper holding area from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. This work will require the closure of two holding lanes in the evening until the last ferry sailing of the day.
Paving work is weather dependent.
