Expect increased truck traffic as Meadowdale Beach Park project construction resumes

Snohomish County has resumed construction for the Meadowdale Beach Park and Estuary Restoration Project at Meadowdale Beach County Park, and Edmonds residents living nearby will see an increased truck traffic as a result

This project will restore a historic 1.3-acre estuary that will provide essential rearing habitat for Endangered Species Act-listed salmon as well as cutthroat trout, and will also restore nearshore processes key to Puget Sound recovery, the county said in a Tuesday announcement.

The park entrance is located at 6026 156th St. S.W. in Edmonds.

While the project construction resumed on April 11, more extensive hauling activity within city limits will begin mid-May through the end of May, and then mid-August through mid-October 2022. with some potential hauling in July.

Construction will require a considerable volume of truck traffic entering and exiting the lower park access road at 75th Place West in Edmonds. Details include:

Anticipated truck traffic: This includes trucks carrying equipment (crane, excavator, etc.); trucks carrying non-soil materials (plants, benches, etc.) and dump trucks carrying rock, soils and sand.

Affected streets in the City of Edmonds include 75th Place West/76th Street West from the park entrance to Olympic View Drive (see attached map).

Anticipated dates for significant truck traffic are subject to change due to inclement weather, BNSF railroad operation restrictions and other unforeseen conditions.

Permitted construction hours are Monday to Friday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Actual hours may vary within permitted hours depending on project schedule.

Typical concerns associated with construction truck traffic include noise, dust, safety concerns and pavement condition. The contractor is required to comply with all local, state and federal codes, laws and regulations.

This major restoration project addresses public safety, interrupted sediment delivery processes, flooding and fish barrier issues that have been worsening over time. A portion of the railroad embankment and associated culvert will be removed and replaced with a five-span railroad bridge to restore an estuary for uvenile Chinook and other salmon as well as restore several nearshore processes. The project also includes ADA-accessible beach access and installation of other park elements including picnic tables, benches and a new pedestrian bridge. The lower park and beach area are closed through fall 2022. Estimated completion for the entire project is fall 2022.

Learn more at the project webpage (including public meeting presentation and comments).