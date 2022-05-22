Families turn out for Edmonds School District health and fitness fair

The Edmonds School District held its free Health and Fitness Expo Saturday, May 21 at Edmonds District Stadium, next to Edmonds-Woodway High School. The sun was out and the event proved to be popular as participants engaged in a variety of activities and also learned about healthy habits and nutrition.
Activities included a 1k fun run:
Instructors were on hand to lead people through fitness demonstrations. Other activities included balance stations, hula hoops and tumbling:
There were also areas for strength and weightlifting activities:
Tennis drills were popular with several participants:
Hurdles were set up after the fun run for 100-meter races grouped by grade level:
Booths were also set up to provide a variety of information about health, nutrition, clubs and activities:
Participants were even able to pick out their own vegetable and fruit starter plants to take home:
— Photos by Nathan Blackwell
