Floretum Garden Club’s roots focus of new exhibit at Edmonds Historical Museum

The Edmonds Historical Museum, in partnership with Edmonds Floretum Garden Club, is presenting a new exhibit, “Deeply Rooted: Edmonds Floretum Garden Club 100 Years of Beautifying Edmonds.” The exhibit opens Saturday, May 7 and running throughout the summer.

Organized in 1922 by Anna V. Bassett and other local residents, Floretum — which means the growth and the scientific study of flowers — has been beautifying Edmonds for a century. The Floretum Garden Club has been deeply rooted in the community and the exhibit showcases the history of the organization’s mission to provide educational opportunities to promote knowledge of horticulture, the art of floral and landscape design, conservation of natural resources, protecting wildlife, civic beautification and above all, the love of gardening, while honoring its charter purpose of beautifying Edmonds.

More information can be found at info@historicedmonds.org or historicedmonds.org. For open hours, follow the museum on Facebook or sign up for the museum’s eNews at historicedmonds.org.