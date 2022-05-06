Reminder: Free job fair in Lynnwood May 12

On May 12, from 4-7 p.m., 80-plus employers will be hosting on-site interviews for job seekers in Snohomish County and the region. The City of Lynnwood, Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, Edmonds College, Lynnwood Convention Center and WorkSource have partnered to bring job seekers and employers together for this free in-person event.

Finding labor has been identified as one of the top issues for businesses as they begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The job fair will provide employers the opportunity to meet and interview candidates in person. Employers will represent a variety of industries including healthcare, aerospace, hospitality, law enforcement, transportation, logistics, and more. Employers will be hiring for a range of roles from entry-level to middle management.

In addition to supporting the business community, the event will provide resources to potential employees. WorkSource will provide free resume reviews and interview support. Edmonds College will offer educational information and resources.

The Lynnwood Convention Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Job seekers can register for the event by visiting LynnwoodJobs.Eventbrite.com. The event is free for job seekers and open to the public. Employers interested in participating can sign-up through the Chamber at LynnwoodChamber.org. The Lynnwood Job Fair is sponsored by the Lynnwood Convention Center.

Participating employers include:

• AA Asphalting

• Advanced Auto Parts

• Affiliated Engineers

• All Ways Caring

• Alliance Nursing

• Amazon

• ATS

• Autism Learning Partners

• AvTechTyee, Inc.

• Bath and Body Works

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County

• BrightView Landscape

• CarMax

• Cedar Creek Memory Care

• ChildCare Careers

• City of Bothell

• City of Everett

• City of Lynnwood

• CLT Transportation

• Coastal Community Bank

• College Nannies, Sitters + Tutors

• Comcast

• ComForCare Home Care

• Community Health Center of Snohomish County

• Community Transit

• Crane Aerospace & Electronics

• Edmonds College

• Edmonds Police Department

• Embassy Suites

• Evergreen Health

• Express Employment Professionals- Lynnwood

• Fast Water Heater

• Frito-Lay

• GO WMST

• Herc Rentals

• Jamco America

• JCP Portrait Studio

• Kaas Tailored

• Kettle Cuisine

• King County Wastewater Treatment

• Korean Women’s Association

• Liberty Mutual Insurance

• LifePort

• Lynnwood Convention Center and Angel of the Winds

• Lynnwood Police Department

• Madden

• Mr. Kleen 76 Stations

• NAVFAC Northwest

• Niles Peacock Kitchen & Bar

• Nordstrom

• OSW Equipment & Repair, LLC

• Pep Boys

• Pioneer Human Services

• Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility Detachment Everett

• Pure Barre

• Quality Food Centers (QFC)

• Rainy Day Basement Systems

• Romac Industries Inc

• Seattle Coffee Gear

• Senior Aerospace AMT/Damar

• Sentry Credit Inc.

• Sno-Isle Libraries

• Snohomish County

• Snohomish County 911

• Snohomish County Public Utilities District

• Sound Credit Union

• Soundview School

• South County Fire

• Space Needle + Chihuly Garden and Glass

• Starbucks Coffee Company

• The Home Depot

• TransWest

• University of Washington Bothell

• US ARMY

• United States Postal Service

• Valence Surface Technologies

• Washington Energy Services

• Washington State Department of Corrections

• Washington State Department of Transportation

• Washington State Patrol

• WorkSource