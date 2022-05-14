Health district report, public safety among items on Woodway Town Council May 16 agenda

A presentation from the Snohomish Health District and a review of public safety are among the items on the Woodway Town Council agenda’s Monday, May 16 business meeting.

The council will also discuss the first quarter 2021 police activity and financial reports. There will be two opportunities for public comments.

The public may attend in-person at Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway, WA 98020) or virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting.

To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is 431 650 808#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.

