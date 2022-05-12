High school sports roundup for May 11, 2022

Girls Tennis

Wesco 3A South Tournament

Singles (Top 4 qualify for district tournament)

Championship:

Emily Lin (Shorewood) defeated Rylie Gettman (Shorewood) 2-6, 7-5, 7-5

3rd/4th Place Match:

Sidney Wright (Meadowdale) defeated Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-2, 6-5

Doubles (Top 4 qualify for district tournament)

Championship:

Lindsey Rand/Sophia Serwold (Shorewood) defeated Emma Nelson/Emma Okamura (Shorewood) 6-0, 4-6, 6-2

3rd/4th Place Match:

Emma Wetzel/Isis Liaw (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Lindsey Ho/Shalom Abi (Mountlake Terrace) 4-6, 6-0, 6-4

Softball

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 14-13 (8 innings)

Home Runs:

Kat Towney (CC)

Madison Knowles (CC)

Nyree Johnson (L)

Malina Holden (L)

Cedarcrest pitching:

Emma Duke: Complete game, 10 K

Records (conference and overall): Cedarcrest 7-8, 10-9; Lynnwood 4-11, 5-14

Lynnwood next game: Potential 1st Round of District Playoffs; Friday May 13; To be determined

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-3

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-9, 8-11; Archbishop Murphy 1-12, 2-13

Mountlake Terrace next game: Potential 1st Round of District Playoffs; Friday May 13; To be determined

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 7-1

Shorewood pitching:

Rebecca Carson: CG, 6 H, 1 R

Shorewood hitting:

Rebecca Carson: 2B

Gracie Long: 2B

Cate Wheaton: 2 H

Riley Wheaton: 2 H

Yuri Siler: 2 H

Meadowdale hitting:

Jenaly Gabriel: 2B

Peyton Fry: 2B

Records (conference and overall): Shorewood 12-3, 15-5; Meadowdale 7-8, 7-12

Meadowdale next game: Potential 1st Round of District Playoffs; Friday May 13; To be determined

— Compiled by Steve Willits