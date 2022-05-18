High school sports roundup for May 17, 2022: Warriors advance in baseball, boys soccer playoffs

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Gig Harbor 2-1 (8 innings)

Jack Beers hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Grant Oliver as the Warriors advanced to the state baseball tournament round of 16 with a thrilling walk-off win at home over Gig Harbor in the state play-in game. Jacob Gabler pitched the first seven innings for Edmonds-Woodway, allowing just one run, which was unearned, plus three hits and one walk. He also struck out 14 batters. In addition, Gabler scored the only other Edmonds-Woodway run of the game in the first inning. Jonah Bower pitched the final inning of the game for the Warriors, allowing only a walk.

The state tournament is single elimination. The Warriors will now move onto the next round, where they will play No. 2-seeded Lake Washington High School in a 10 a.m. start on Saturday, May 21 at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie. The winner of that game will face the winner of the Lynnwood-Mt. Spokane game (same location, 1 p.m. start time) at 4 p.m. that same day for a state semifinal berth.

Bishop Blanchet defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-2

No details reported

The Hawks’ season ended in the state play-in tournament game. Mountlake Terrace rebounded from a 2-9 start to their season to qualify for the state tournament and finished with an overall record of 12-12.

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Bonney Lake 3-1

Andrew Montero, Edgar Cabrera and Ryan Hanby each scored a goal as the Warriors (14-4-2) defeated Bonney Lake (11-5-3) in the state play-in tournament game at Edmonds Stadium and advanced to the state tournament round of 16. The Warriors will next face No. 2- seeded Lakeside on Friday, May 20 at 5 p.m. at Ingraham High School in Seattle.

Boys Golf

3A District 1 Tournament

Legion Memorial Golf Course, Par 71

Edmonds School District state qualifiers (two round scores):

Ethan Dumo (Mountlake Terrace) 157

Evan Clugston (Edmonds-Woodway) 165

Seraphim Treparinas (Mountlake Terrace) 165

First Alternate:

Jaxon Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace) 168

Girls Tennis

3A District 1 Tournament

At Snohomish High School

Results involving Edmonds School District athletes:

Singles quarterfinals

Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jaelyn Crebbin (Oak Harbor) 6-0, 6-0

Emily Lin (Shorewood) defeated Sidney Wright (Meadowdale) 6-2, 7-5

Singles semifinals

Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Emily Lin (Shorewood) 4-6, 6-2, 6-0

Doubles quarterfinals:

Lindsay Rand/Sophia Serwold (Shorewood) defeated Shalom Abi/Lindsey Ho (Mountlake Terrace) 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

— Compiled by Steve Willits