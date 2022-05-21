High school sports roundup for May 18 and May 20, 2022

May 18

Girls Tennis

3A District 1 Tournament

Singles Championship

Rylie Gettman (Shorewood) defeated Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) 7-6, (7-3), 6-2

Singles 3rd Place/4th Place

Emily Lin (Shorewood) defeated Sidney Wright (Meadowdale) by default

Doubles 3rd Place/4th Place

Lindsay Rand/Sophia Serwold (Shorewood) defeated Shalom Abi/Lindsey Ho (Mountlake Terrace) by default

May 20

Boys Soccer

State Tournament – 1st Round

Lakeside defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-0

The Warriors were knocked out of the state tournament by the No. 2- ranked Lions. The Warriors’ final overall record for the season was 14-5-2.

Track & Field

3A District 1 Championships

At Shoreline Stadium

Girls Team Scores

1. Snohomish 121, 2. Shorewood 97, 3. Edmonds-Woodway 85, 4. Arlington 55, 5. Meadowdale 51, 6. Stanwood 49, 7. Lynnwood 48, 8. Shorecrest 42, 9. Oak Harbor 39, 10. Mount Vernon 29, 11. Monroe 24, 12. Everett 20, 12. Marysville-Pilchuck 20, 14. Mountlake Terrace 15, 15. Ferndale 4, 16. Marysville Getchell 2

Girls Individual Results of Edmonds School District Athletes with Top 3 Finishes:

100 Meters- 3rd Tresley Love (Meadowdale) 12.53

200 Meters- 2nd Donna Marie Harris (Lynnwood) 25.89, 3rd Tresley Love (Meadowdale) 26.01

400 Meters- 1st Tresley Love (Meadowdale) 57.46, 2nd Donna Marie Harris (Lynnwood) 59.94

3200 Meters- 3rd Stella Smith (Edmonds-Woodway) 11:33.30

100 Meter Hurdles- 3rd Katelyn Ely (Edmonds-Woodway) 16.67

300 Meter Hurdles- 2nd Siari Rodriguez (Lynnwood) 48.72

4 x 100 Relay- 3rd Edmonds-Woodway (Jamie Livingston, Brooklyn Steiner, Sydney Chappell, Naomi Limb) 50.73

4 x 200 Relay- 3rd Edmonds-Woodway (Jamie Livingston, Sydney Chappell, Vivianna Adkins, Naomi Limb) 1:47.60

4 x 400 Relay- 1st Lynnwood (Rachel Ellioitt, Alayjah Andry, Siari Rodriguez, Donna Marie Harris) 4:07.03, 2nd Meadowdale (Tresley Love, Kesley Love, Aubrianna Sadler, Sonja Amy) 4:09.25

Shot Put- 3rd Halle Waram (Edmonds-Woodway) 34-02.50

Shot Put Ambulatory- 1st Becca Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway) 19-00.00

Discus- 2nd Claire Stroh (Edmonds-Woodway) 113-10

Discus Ambulatory- 1st Becca Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway) 36-04

Javelin- 1st Alexis Dresher (Mountlake Terrace) 118-01, 3rd Lucy Bartron (Edmonds-Woodway) 114-03

Javelin Ambulatory- 1st Becca Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-07

High Jump- 1st Sonya Amy (Meadowdale) 5-01.00

Triple Jump- 2nd Vianca Quinones (Edmonds-Woodway) 34-05.50

Boys Team Scores

1. Arlington 160, 2. Marysville-Pilchuck 69, 3. Lynnwood 57, 4. Shorecrest 51, 5. Oak Harbor 42, 6. Meadowdale 39, 7. Monroe 34, 8. Stanwood 31, 9. Snohomish 28, 10. Shorewood 27, 11. Everett 26, 12. Cascade 23, 13. Mount Vernon 22, 14. Mountlake Terrace 19, 15. Ferndale 18, 16. Edmonds-Woodway 17

Boys Individual Results of Edmonds School District Athletes withTop 3 Finishes:

200 Meters- 3rd Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood) 22.82

400 Meters- 3rd Isaac Carlson (Meadowdale) 51.31

4 x 100 Meter Relay- 2nd Lynnwood (Andrew Archide, John Miguel Hurtado, Pavin Soumpholphakdy, Jordan Whittle)

4 x 400 Meter Relay- 2nd Meadowdale (Hans Beck, Deklund DeBell, John Patterson, Isaac Carlson) 3:25.86

Javelin- 2nd Gavin Kincaid (Lynnwood) 158-10, 3rd Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway) 151-08

High Jump- 2nd Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood) 6-02.00, 3rd Nathaniel Wilder (Lynnwood) 5-10.00

Pole Vault- 1st Austin Seals (Meadowdale) 13-06.00, 2nd Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway) 13-00.00

Click here for all results.

— Compiled by Steve Willits