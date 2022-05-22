High school sports roundup for May 21, 2022: Warriors’ baseball season ends with loss to Lake Washington
Baseball
State Tournament – Round of 16
Lake Washington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
Junior Drew Warner scored on a wild pitch to give Edmonds-Woodway (15-11) a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning; however, Lake Washington(18-6) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on for the victory, ending the Warriors’ season. Senior standout pitcher Gibby Marshall-Inman had another strong performance for the Warriors, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning and a shutout into the sixth inning. Marshall-Inman only gave up three runs and three hits through six innings.
Mount Spokane defeated Lynnwood 11-1
Mount Spokane (22-5) pulled away with three runs in the fifth inning and six runs in the sixth inning as Lynnwood (15-8) could only come up with two hits, ending the Royals’ season.
