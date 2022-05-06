High school sports roundup for May 5, 2022

Boys Soccer

(District elimination play-in game)

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 4-3

No details reported- Lynnwood qualifies for District playoffs, Cascade season ends.

Lynnwood next game: District Playoff opening round vs Shorecrest; Saturday May 7; 5:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Baseball

(District elimination play-in game)

Shorewood at Edmonds-Woodway (postponed due to weather)

Game rescheduled for Friday May 6; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway

Mountlake Terrace at Arlington (postponed due to weather)

Game rescheduled for Friday May 6; 4 p.m. at Arlington High School

Girls Golf

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 233-236

At Lynnwood Golf Course: Par 33

Top 2 Finishers:

1. Alison Dumo (MT) 45

2. Susanna Lee (L) 50

Boys Golf

Archbishop Murphy vs Lynnwood

at Lynnwood Golf Course

No details reported

Lynnwood next tournament: 3A District 1 Boys Golf Championship; Monday May 16; 11 a.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Girls Tennis

Mariner vs Lynnwood (postponed due to weather)

Rescheduled for Friday May 6; 5 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway at Glacier Peak (postponed due to weather)

No details regarding rescheduling

Everett at Meadowdale (postponed due to weather)

No details regarding rescheduling

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 19-8

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 6-7,6-11; Edmonds-Woodway 1-12, 2-16

Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday May 9; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Monday May 9; 4 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits