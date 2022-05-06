High school sports roundup for May 5, 2022

Boys Soccer
(District elimination play-in game)
Lynnwood defeated Cascade 4-3
No details reported- Lynnwood qualifies for District playoffs, Cascade season ends.
Lynnwood next game: District Playoff opening round vs Shorecrest; Saturday May 7; 5:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Baseball
(District elimination play-in game)
Shorewood at Edmonds-Woodway (postponed due to weather)
Game rescheduled for Friday May 6; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway
Mountlake Terrace at Arlington (postponed due to weather)
Game rescheduled for Friday May 6; 4 p.m. at Arlington High School
Girls Golf
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 233-236
At Lynnwood Golf Course: Par 33
Top 2 Finishers:
1. Alison Dumo (MT) 45
2. Susanna Lee (L) 50
Boys Golf
Archbishop Murphy vs Lynnwood
at Lynnwood Golf Course
No details reported
Lynnwood next tournament: 3A District 1 Boys Golf Championship; Monday May 16; 11 a.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course
Girls Tennis
Mariner vs Lynnwood (postponed due to weather)
Rescheduled for Friday May 6; 5 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway at Glacier Peak (postponed due to weather)
No details regarding rescheduling
Everett at Meadowdale (postponed due to weather)
No details regarding rescheduling
Softball
Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 19-8
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 6-7,6-11; Edmonds-Woodway 1-12, 2-16
Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday May 9; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Monday May 9; 4 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
