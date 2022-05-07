High school sports roundup for May 6, 2022

Baseball
(District elimination play-in games)
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 5-0
Jacob Gabler threw a complete game shutout as the Warriors avoided elimination and qualified for the District playoff tournament. Gabler only allowed three hits and two walks while striking out 13 Stormray hitters.
Edmonds-Woodway pitching:
Jacob Gabler: CG, 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 13 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Jens Simonsen: 1 for 2, 3B, 3 RBI
Gibby Marshall-Inman 2 for 3, R
Grant Oliver: 1 for 2, BB, R
Drew Warner: 1 for 3, RBI
Thomas Schults: 1 for 2, 2B
Lane Corsi: 0 for 1, BB, R, RBI
Edmonds-Woodway next game: Round 1 of District Playoffs (double elimination) at Stanwood; Saturday May 7; 2 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 8-4
The Hawks went on the road and defeated the higher-seeded Eagles in an elimination game and qualified for the District double-elimination tournament. Adison Mattix threw a complete game for Mountlake Terrace, allowing eight hits and four runs (three earned) while striking out 11 Arlington hitters.
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Adison Mattix: CG, 7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 11 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Talan Zenk: 1 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI, SB
Dominic Kim: 2 for 3, RBI
Mountlake Terrace next game: Round 1 of District Playoffs (double elimination) vs Oak Harbor; Saturday May 7; 2 p.m. at Squalicum High School
Softball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 21-11
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Cameron Dunn: 4 for 4, BB, HBP, 2B, 2 HR, 4 R, 5 RBI, SB
Delia Glover: 5 for 6, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, SB
Kaylee Mitchell: 3 for 5, BB, 4 R, 3 RBI, SB
Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 5, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI
Ellie Gilbert: 2 for 4, R, 3 RBI
Madilynn Beam: 1 for 2, 3 BB, 2 R
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Nyree Johnson: 3 for 3, BB, 3 HR, 3 R, 6 RBI
Grace DeSota: 3 for 4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI
Malina Holden: 3 for 4, 2 2B, HR, 4 R, RBI
Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-8, 7-10; Lynnwood 3-10, 4-13
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Monday May 9; 4:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Monday May 9; 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mariner vs Lynnwood (cancelled)
Mountlake Terrace at Marysville Pilchuck (cancelled)
