High school sports roundup for May 7, 2022

Baseball
District quarterfinals (double elimination)
Mountlake Terrace defeated Oak Harbor 10-3
Talan Zenk hit a grand slam home run and Cody Snow pitched a complete game as the Hawks advanced to the District semifinals.
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Cody Snow: CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Talan Zenk: 1 for 2, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI
Rominic Quiban: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Adison Mattix: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI
Mountlake Terrace next game: District semifinals (double elimination) vs. Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday May 10; 4 p.m. at Funko Field
Meadowdale defeated Mount Vernon 9-2
Meadowdale pitching:
Broderick Bluhm: 4.2 IP, 4 H, ER, 5 BB, 3 K
Cooper Kim: 1.1 IP, 2 K, ER, BB, K
Tommy Brummitt: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K
Meadowdale hitting:
John O’Connell: 3 for 3, BB, R, 4 RBI
Broderick Bluhm: 1 for 3, 2 BB, HBP, 2 R, RBI, 3 SB
Zaid Flynn: 1 for 4, BB, 2B, R
Nick Zardis: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R, RBI, SB
Meadowdale next game: District semifinals (double elimination) vs. Lynnwood or Monroe; Tuesday May 10; 7 p.m. at Funko Field
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 9-0
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District semifinals (double elimination) vs. Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday May 10; 4 p.m. at Funko Field
Monroe at Lynnwood postponed due to weather
Game rescheduled for Monday May 9; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Soccer
District quarterfinals (double elimination)
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 2-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Semifinals vs Shorecrest; Tuesday May 10; 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 4-0
Lynnwood next game: District Consolation Bracket game (loser out) vs Shorewood; Tuesday May 10; 4 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
— Compiled by Steve Willits
