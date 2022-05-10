High school sports roundup for May 9, 2022

Baseball
District quarterfinals (double elimination)
Lynnwood defeated Monroe 6-2
It will be an all-Edmonds School District playoff semifinals as the Royals defeated the Bearcats to advance to the next round. District 1 3 A includes 17 teams and all four Edmonds School District teams advanced to the semifinals. Edmonds-Woodway will play Mountlake Terrace on Tuesday, May 10 at 4 p.m. at Funko Field in Everett, followed by Meadowdale vs Lynnwood at 7 p.m. The winners will qualify for next week’s state tournament and also advance to the District Championship game at Funko Field on Saturday night. The two teams that lose in the semifinals will both move to the consolation bracket where they will have one more opportunity to quality for state with another game (opponent to be determined) on Saturday.
Girls Golf
Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 184-237
At Blue Heron Golf Course; Par 35
Top Five Individual finishers:
1. Charlotte Giffin (C) 40
2. Maisie Walker (C) 42
3. Hadley McDonough (C) 48
4. Courtney Sadoski (EW) 49
5. Sydney Rapp (C) 54
Softball
Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 25-0
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Lynnwood 4-10, 5-13; Shorecrest 0-14, 0-18
Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday May 11; 4 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 18-2
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 7-7, 7-11; Archbishop Murphy 1-11, 2-12
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday May 11; 6 p.m. at Meridian Park
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 11-0
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Shorewood 11-3, 14-5; Mountlake Terrace 5-9, 7-11
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday May 11; 4 p.m.
Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 14-3
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Cedarcrest 5-8, 8-9; Edmonds-Woodway 1-13, 2-17
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday May 10; 4:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
