High school sports roundup May 13 and 14, 2022

Boys Soccer

(Winner to state/loser out game)

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Arlington 4-2

The Warriors overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat the Eagles and advance to this week’s state tournament. Arlington jumped ahead in the first half with goals from Cameron Mooring and Kiyoshi Hall. Victor Ibarra and Edgar Cabrerea scored the first two E-W goals before Ben Hanson scored the final two. The Warriors will face Bonney Lake in a play-in match Tuesday or Wednesday, with time and place to be determined.

Baseball

District 1 Championship Game

Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 1-0 in 8 innings.

Read story here.

The Royals will face Mt. Spokane in a first-round state regional game Saturday. The Warriors, meanwhile, will meet Gig Harbor in a play-in game Tuesday.

District 1 winner to state/loser out games

Mountlake Terrace defeated Mount Vernon 11-1 (5 innings)

Read story here.

The Hawks will meet Bishop Blanchet in a play-in game Tuesday.

Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 6-3

Read story here.

Track & Field

3A Wesco South League Championships

Arlington High School

Boys Scores

1. Lynnwood 130.5

2. Edmonds-Woodway 123.5

3. Shorecrest 109.5

4. Monroe 107.5

5. Meadowdale 92

6. Mountlake Terrace 48

7. Shorewood 41

100 Meters

1. Malichi Mayfield (Monroe) 11.18

2. Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood) 11.34

3. Matthew Gesese (Mountlake Terrace) 11.37

200 Meters

1. Malichi Mayfield (Monroe) 22.52

2. Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood) 22.64

3. Lake Mueller (Shorewood) 22.71

400 Meters

1. Lake Mueller (Shorewood) 50.35

2. Hans Beck (Meadowdale) 51.95

3. Isaac Carlson (Meadowdale) 52.25

800 Meters

1. Keiyu Mamiya (Shorewood) 1:58.08

2. Brandon Miller (Lynnwood) 2:00.71

3. John Patterson (Meadowdale) 2:01.23

1600 Meters

1. Luke Schmidt (Shorecrest) 4:25.72

2. George Fernandez (Shorecrest) 4:34.28

3. John Patterson (Meadowdale) 4:38.04

3200 Meters

1. Luke Schmidt (Shorecrest) 9:50.82

2. George Fernandez (Shorecrest) 10:05.20

3. Daxtyn Dastagnetta (Lynnwood) 10:10.34

110 Meter Hurdles

1. Amado Toyo (Shorecrest) 14.85

2. Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway) 16.67

3. Justice Funston (Monroe) 16.77

300 Meter Hurdles

1. Amado Toyo (Shorecrest) 38.59

2. Deklund DeBell (Meadowdale) 41.19

3. Daxtyn Castagnetta (Lynnwood) 42.41

4 x 100 Relay

1. Lynnwood (Andrew Archide, John Miguel Hurtado, Pavin Soumpholphakdy, Jordan Whittle) 43.27

2. Shorecrest (Eric Sampson, Isaac Spates, Amado Toyo, Carson Christensen) 43.46

3. Monroe (Trent Bublitz, Mason Davis, Malichi Mayfield, Cole Pruett) 43.71

4 x 400 Relay

1. Meadowdale (Hans Beck, Deklund DeBell, John Patterson, Isaac Carlson) 3:28.04

2. Lynnwood (Andrew Archide, Adrian Seeber, John Miguel Hurtado, Brandon Miller) 3:30.99

3. Mountlake Terrace (Matthew Gesese, Carter Middleton, Matthew Flores, Vladislav Karitonov) 3:32.38

Shot Put

1. Gage Berger (Edmonds-Woodway) 42-09.50

2. Gavin Kincaid (Lynnwood) 38-09.00

3. Tristen Wheaton (Meadowdale) 38-06.75

Discus

1. Pavin Soumpholphakdy (Lynnwood) 119-01

2. Anthony Hunter (Edmonds-Woodway) 114-08

3. Tristen Wheaton (Meadowdale) 113-00

Javelin

1. Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway) 172-04

2. Gavin Kincaid (Lynnwood) 163-10

3. Nathaniel Wilder (Lynnwood) 155-09

High Jump

1. Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood) 6-00

2. Nathaniel Wilder (Lynnwood) 6-00

3. Will Bates (Edmonds-Woodway) 5-10

Pole Vault

1. Austin Seals (Meadowdale) 13-00

1. Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway) 13-00

3. Brendan Rudberg (Shorecrest) 11-06

3. Justice Funston (Monroe) 11-06

Long Jump

1. Matthew Flores (Mountlake Terrace) 20.09

2. Isaac Spates (Shorecrest) 19-10

3. Eric Sampson (Shorecrest) 19-09

Triple Jump

1. Declan Kirby (Monroe) 39-09.50

2. Will Bates (Edmonds-Woodway) 38-11.00

3. Thomas Linville (Shorecrest) 38-04.00

Girls Scores

1. Edmonds-Woodway 169

2. Shorewood 136

3. Meadowdale 104

4. Shorecrest 96.5

5. Lynnwood 79.5

6. Monroe 67

7. Mountlake Terrace 30

100 Meters

1. Gilana Wollma (Shorewood) 12.43

2. Tresley Love (Meadowdale) 12.86

3. Naomi Limb (Edmonds-Woodway) 13.28

200 Meters

1. Gilana Wollma (Shorewood) 25.30

2. Tresley Love (Meadowdale) 25.80

3. Donna Marie Harris (Lynnwood) 26.13

400 Meters

1. Tresley Love (Meadowdale) 56.56

2. Donna Marie Harris (Lynnwood) 58.78

3. Isabel Hatzenbeler (Edmonds-Woodway) 1:02.20

800 Meters

1. Molly McGeoy (Shorewood) 2:25.52

2. Hana Butler (Shorecrest) 2:27.72

3. Sharon Gutierrez (Edmonds-Woodway) 2:29.21

1600 Meters

1. Alexis Canovali-McKenzie (Monroe) 5:23.52

2. Rachel Elliott (Lynnwood) 5:24.75

3. Stella Smith (Edmonds-Woodway) 5:25.31

3200 Meters

1. Alexis Canovali-McKenzie (Monroe) 11:56.59

2. Jemma Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway) 12:03.78

3. Stella Smith (Edmonds-Woodway) 12:05.95

100 Meter Hurdles

1. Katelyn Ely (Edmonds-Woodway) 17.09

2. Anna Knyphausen (Shorecrest) 17.12

3. Rachel Meas (Meadowdale) 17.52

300 Meter Hurdles

1. Olivia Wilde (Shorewood) 48.42

2. Maddie Brouillard (Shorewood) 49.31

3. Rachel Meas (Meadowdale) 49.70

4 x 100 Relay

1. Shorewood (Jazmin Coleman, Hermon Getnet, Teagan Aw, Gilana Wollman) 50.89

2. Edmonds-Woodway (Jamie Livingston, Vivianna Adkins, Sydney Chappell, Naomi Limb) 51.29

3. Lynnwood (Caroline Vo, Emily Lane, Alayjah Andry, Ashley Lara) 51.89

4 x 200 Relay

1. Edmonds-Woodway (Jamie Livingston, Sydney Chappell, Vivianna Adkins, Naomi Limb) 1:48.20

2. Lynnwood (Ashley Lara, MyKenzie Raney, Donna Marie Harris, Alayjah Andry) 1:49.40

3. Shorewood (Jazmin Coleman, Hermon Getnet, Maddie Brouillard, Teagan Aw) 1:50.20

4 x 400 Relay

1. Meadowdale (Tresley Love, Kesley Love, Aubrianna Sadler, Sonja Amy) 4:07.77

2. Lynnwood (Rachel Elliott, Alayjah Andry, Siari Rodriguez, Donna Marie Harris) 4:09.34

3. Shorewood (Olivia Wilde, Maddie Brouillard, Hanna Bruno, Molly McGeoy) 4:09.51

Shot Put

1. Halle Waram (Edmonds-Woodway) 33-09.00

2. Maurcia Lott (Lynnwood) 30-10

3. Nicoya Hopkins (Monroe) 29-04.25

Discus

1. Lucy Bartron (Edmonds-Woodway) 103-11

2. Claire Stroh (Edmonds-Woodway) 103-01

3. Maurcia Lott (Lynnwood) 102-07

Javelin

1. Lucy Bartron (Edmonds-Woodway) 119-00

2. Alexis Dresher (Mountlake Terrace) 113-02

3. Hope Ambachew (Mountlake Terrace) 111-07

High Jump

1. Sonja Amy (Meadowdale) 5-03

2. Siari Rodriguez (Lynnwood) 4-10

3. Ava Enriquez (Shorewood) 4-08

Pole Vault

1. Ava Enriquez (Shorewood) 9-09

2. Molly McGeoy (Shorewood) 9-00

3. Jazzi Zimmer (Shorewood) 8-03

3. Anna Mortensen (Shorecrest) 8-03

Long Jump

1. Gilana Wollman (Shorewood) 17-06.00

2. Julia Meas (Meadowdale) 16-02.00

3. Marina Rogers (Shorecrest) 15-04.50

Triple Jump

1. Brooklyn Perdomo (Monroe) 33-02.00

2. Vianca Quinones (Edmonds-Woodway) 32-09.00

3. Lorelei Starr (Shorecrest) 32-08.50

Softball

(District elimination play-in game)

Marysville Getchell defeated Meadowdale 11-4

Meadowdale season ends with an 7-13 overall record

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-3

Mountlake Terrace season ends with an 8-12 overall record

— Compiled by Steve Willits