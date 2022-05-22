Home + Work: Celebrating wins along the way

You’ve spent all this time in your own little world, working hard every day, and now it’s time to celebrate some wins. Q1 is closed, so it’s an excellent time to take stock of some of the goals you hit, whether it was surpassing that lofty sales goal or crushing your step count for the week. You deserve to celebrate yourself, so sprinkle in your rewards over a few days, or take a day off and go big! You do you!

Tasty treats to give yourself

Got a sweet tooth? Sometimes, nothing feels as special or celebratory as a little hit of sugar. Everything in moderation, right? Treat yourself to Crumbl Cookies, a pillowy pastry at Countryside Donut, or a towering, icy moment at Milkie Milkie.

Places to go out for drinks

We’ve given a lot of love to our favorite places around the area. You can find them in our previous posts about working outside and showing your virtual team love. Here are some of our other go-tos for celebratory cocktails and mocktails: Niles Peacock for highly creative cocktails (and mocktails!), Bazille for drinks next to racks of pretty things (e.g., we’re sending you to Nordstrom, and that’s never a bad thing), or Indigo Kitchen and Ale House for tight, delicious twists on classics.

Bring on the smiles with a bubble tea (and a bubble waffle):

Lately, there has been an influx of bubble tea houses in Snohomish County, and we are living for them. It feels perfectly decadent (and totally doable) to sip a bubble tea in the middle of the day while congratulating yourself for a job well done. Try Sharetea in Lynnwood, Happy Lemon in Lynnwood and Edmonds (they have bubble waffles!), or the just-opened Oasis Tea Zone in downtown Edmonds. If you’re in Mountlake Terrace, Banh Mi Bites has bubble tea and lots of tasty savory treats to pair with them. And don’t scrimp on the boba—you deserve it!

Decompress with a quick massage or indulge in a mani/pedi

Did you send off a big project or slay a presentation, but you only have an hour or so to do something for yourself? We’ve got you covered: The compression massage/LightStim combo at BodyWorks Edmonds is a totally doable 20 minutes, and it feels like someone with magical hands is rubbing your legs during a beach nap. Huan Chen Foot Massage (inside 99 Ranch Market) offers lots of options for different lengths of time and price points, and Healthy Massage (inside Lynnwood’s H-Mart) offers a 30-minute massage for $40. If you want extra zen water views, check out Green Leaf Massage Therapy right by the marina in Edmonds.

As for mani/pedis, Splash Nail Bar in Mountlake Terrace is always efficient. They even offer express options if you need them! ReVive Nail Bar in Lynnwood is an enjoyable place to be, plus they feature lots of different options—from scrubs to paraffin add-ons—that will make you feel just as fabulous as you are.

Pay it forward

If you’re feeling extra generous, you could spread the love and donate to a local charity. Washington Kids in Transition is one who provides basic needs to homeless children in our community. We realize that choosing a charity to donate to is deeply personal. Wherever you give, you’re sure to make a positive difference (and earn some karma points).

How have you celebrated yourself lately? Are you checking in with your small wins? Some of us may not be used to relishing the moment, especially in the business world’s “Onto the next!” mentality, but if you’re reading this, take it as a sign to pick a win this week and take a moment to really feel your accomplishment—big or small.

— By Emilie Given and Whitney Popa

Emilie Given is a virtual assistant agency owner in Lynnwood, and Whitney Popa is a writer and communications consultant in Edmonds. They write this column together to share work-from-home ideas. They love where they live and are grateful the virtual world allows them to achieve more work/life harmony. They also co-host a weekly podcast where they share their entrepreneurship journeys while learning about those of others. You can learn more about Emilie here and more about Whitney here.