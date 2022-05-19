I-5 northbound lanes to be closed overnight for light rail work May 20-23

Starting as early as Friday, May 20 through Monday, May 23, the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 will be closed overnight between 220th and 236th Streets Southwest for Sound Transit work on the Lynnwood Link light rail extension.
The work will run from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. and traffic will be detoured so crews can remove structural supports for the light rail bridge over I-5. Southbound I-5 will remain open in this area.
The State Route 104 eastbound and westbound on-ramps will close earlier, at 9 p.m., and the 236th Street off-ramp to I-5 northbound will close at 11 p.m.. The Mountlake Terrace flyover bus stop south and north ramps will remain closed all weekend.
