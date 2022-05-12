International Peace Run coming to Edmonds May 18

The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run is coming to Edmonds Wednesday, May 18.

The Peace Run is an international torch relay dedicated to the ideal that peace begins within the heart of each individual, “and that we have far more to unite as members of the human family than we have to divide us,” event organizers said in an announcement.

Since its founding in 1987, the Peace Run has visited over 155 countries, offering over 7 million people — mostly school kids — the opportunity to express their own hopes and wishes for a more peaceful world. Notable world leaders who have held the Peace Torch include Pope Francis, President Nelson Mandela, Saint Mother Teresa, Muhammad Ali, along with countless governors, mayors and celebrities throughout America.

The Peace Run is a grassroots event organized by dedicated volunteers as a public service; it is non-political and does not seek to raise money, nor does it take any commercial sponsorship.

An international team of runners (learn more about them here) will be bringing the message that “Peace begins with me!” to the children of the Edmonds Boys & Girls Club at 3:45 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts gymnasium.

A welcome ceremony will then be held at Centennial Plaza across Edmonds City Hall at 5:15 p.m. During the ceremony, city leaders will be speaking and the Peace Runners will be offering their Torch Bearer award to a community leader who has contributed to the well-being of Edmonds. Aparajita Fishman, who has been involved in the Peace Run since its inception 35 years ago, spearheaded efforts to have the event come through Edmonds. “I’m a proud Edmonds resident since last July,” he said. “I wanted to bring the run to our wonderful city.”