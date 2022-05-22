Interstate 5, Hwy 104 lanes and ramps to close overnight for light rail work this week

Several overnight lane ramp closures are scheduled on State Route 104 and Interstate 5 this week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension. The ramps will close nightly from Monday, May 23 to morning of Friday, May 27.
Drivers are asked to plan ahead for the following closures:
- The two right lanes of northbound I-5 will close nightly at 10 p.m. and reopen the following morning at 4:30 a.m.
- The westbound and eastbound on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- The northbound and southbound I-5 HOV direct access ramps will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
