Letter to the editor: Diversity of opinion not welcome on Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee

Editor:

Yesterday I was interviewed to be a member of the Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee. I was interested in being a part of the conversation about the care of our climate and environment. My husband and I own a small resort in a beautiful area of our state. We are lifetime residents of this state and I have never lived more than two miles away from my present home in Edmonds.

At our resort we have a large desalinization plant to make our own water. We contribute to the water table. All our irrigation is from retained water runoff. We are very cognizant of light pollution and have gone far beyond the growing changes in codes for dark sky. We did away with mini bottles years ago and have tamper-proof amenities for our guests. Against recommendations, we choose not to supply guest rooms with bottled water due to the environmental impact. Our 1960s marina was replaced, removing all toxic products of the past and replaced with state-of-the-art environment protecting products. When we rebuilt the old resort, we repurposed all the materials possible, including moving old structures to be new low-income housing throughout the area. We believe in taking care of this beautiful gift of our planet and the humans that inhabit it.

However, when Mike and I discussed the need for going to all-electric vehicles in Edmonds, I could not agree. The true environmental impact of electric vehicles (and solar and wind) is devastating. The materials for these less-than energy-efficient modalities are mined, degrading the land of foreign nations, often using inhumane slave labor, have a very short use life, and cannot be recycled when that use life is finished. It takes more polluting factors to make an electric car than to make AND run a fuel-efficient gas car.

The average household cannot at this time afford electric vehicles.

Our electrical grid cannot power everyone in electric vehicles.

It is very unfriendly to our local car dealerships who provide a very large amount of our tax base.

Mike said I was not going to be a good fit for the committee I’m not a mini Mike. He wants a panel of all like-minded people with no one to offer another perspective. I suggested a diversity of ideas could be beneficial to truly meet the needs of the climate and community, rather than pushing a narrative that does not support the free market and the free exchange of ideas. Nope. Mike said he wants a panel of only people who follow the same exact agenda.

No, he wants us out of our cars in Edmonds.

Disappointing, but not surprising.

Tamara Nelson

Edmonds

Publisher’s note: We gave Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson an opportunity to respond to this letter. Here is what he submitted:

We talked about a variety of issues about the climate crisis. Of course, I value diverse opinions and ideas. When joining the Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee, there is an expectation that all its members agree that the climate crisis is actually real and that humans are the cause.