Letter to the editor: Time to bring police officers back to school campuses

Editor:
In the wake of this week’s heartbreaking school shooting in Texas, it’s time for the Edmonds School District to revoke its policy banning police officers from campus. The old adage is true — only a good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun. That’s the reason the Texas shooter was finally stopped.
The ESD policy was adopted evidently because the school board bought that old leftist slogan that all police officers are racist. As it stands now, ESD students are at risk because the school board bought into a silly idea. The school board should lift the ban, allow the police on campus, and allow posting of school resource officers.
Kids shouldn’t be left vulnerable because a ;eftist slogan was mistaken for an actual truth.
Jeffrey Herman
Edmonds
Or some stupid school worker left the door ajar. A lot of failure to go around on this one.
How is adding more guns part of the solution?
It’s not, those “good guys with a gun” stood around about an hour before coming in contact with the gunman and who knows how many countless lives were lost during that time.
This should not be a “left” versus “right” issue. Other countries have similar political ideologies yet they do not encounter the same mass shootings. This is because those countries have much more effective gun policies.
I can hear it now, “What about the 2nd Amendment?” Yes I agree with the 2nd Amendment, let everyone who is mentally capable purchase a musket, the modern weapons of war should only be available on the battlefield and not in a classroom or supermarket.