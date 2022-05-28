Letter to the editor: Time to bring police officers back to school campuses

Editor:

In the wake of this week’s heartbreaking school shooting in Texas, it’s time for the Edmonds School District to revoke its policy banning police officers from campus. The old adage is true — only a good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun. That’s the reason the Texas shooter was finally stopped.

The ESD policy was adopted evidently because the school board bought that old leftist slogan that all police officers are racist. As it stands now, ESD students are at risk because the school board bought into a silly idea. The school board should lift the ban, allow the police on campus, and allow posting of school resource officers.

Kids shouldn’t be left vulnerable because a ;eftist slogan was mistaken for an actual truth.

Jeffrey Herman

Edmonds