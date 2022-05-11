‘Living With Mosses’ topic of May 16 Floretum Garden Club meeting

“When you see moss, think moisture,” says botanist Louise Koehn. Moss must be wet to thrive – hence our abundant Pacific Northwest moss crop this year.

Koehn presents “Living with Mosses” at the final spring meeting of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club, Monday, May 16 at 11 a.m. via Zoom. For the Zoom link, email edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com. The public is welcome.

Her talk on Monday will touch on the ecology, morphology and reproduction of mosses, as well as the uses and historical importance of these tenacious plants. She will also talk about peat moss alternatives and local moss gardens.

Koehn is a Floretum member and Master Gardener. She has a botany degree from the University of Washington and is recently retired from the Snohomish Master Gardeners after 21 years. She led the Edmonds in Bloom Garden Competition for many years. She and her family have lived and gardened in 7 states and have been gardening in Edmonds for the past 26 years.

Koehn is the author of a March 2022 My Edmonds News article on native plants, published here.

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club is an all-volunteer group of 175 garden enthusiasts who meet for lectures, social events, planting baskets and corners for the City of Edmonds, growing produce for the Edmonds Food Bank, sponsoring kids’ events, and more. The club is open to everyone. Find out more at edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org. The club has been planting Edmonds for 100 years.