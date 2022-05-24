Lynnwood Rotary Club awards $55K in scholarships to graduating seniors

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood presented $55,000 in scholarships to 11 seniors graduating from Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Scriber Lake high schools.

The scholarship awards are as follows:

$5,000 university scholarships:

Alejandra Engel – Meadowdale HS

Aurysai Ko – Meadowdale HS

Saul Gonzales – Meadowdale HS

Madeleine Karnikis – Meadowdale HS

Imogen French – Lynnwood HS

Faith Murray – Lynnwood HS

Damarius Ibrahim – Mountlake Terrace HS

Ritika Khanal – Mountlake Terrace HS

Brooke Rinehimer – Mountlake Terrace HS

Minh Vu – Mountlake Terrace HS

$2,500 community college scholarships:

Banelli Rios Santana – Scriber Lake HS

Meredith Camacho – Lynnwood HS

The students received their awards during the May 19 Lynnwood Rotary Club meeting at the Lynnwood Convention Center.