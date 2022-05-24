Lynnwood Rotary Club awards $55K in scholarships to graduating seniors

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood presented $55,000 in scholarships to 11 seniors graduating from Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Scriber Lake high schools.
The scholarship awards are as follows:
$5,000 university scholarships:
Alejandra Engel – Meadowdale HS
Aurysai Ko – Meadowdale HS
Saul Gonzales – Meadowdale HS
Madeleine Karnikis – Meadowdale HS
Imogen French – Lynnwood HS
Faith Murray – Lynnwood HS
Damarius Ibrahim – Mountlake Terrace HS
Ritika Khanal – Mountlake Terrace HS
Brooke Rinehimer – Mountlake Terrace HS
Minh Vu – Mountlake Terrace HS
$2,500 community college scholarships:
Banelli Rios Santana – Scriber Lake HS
Meredith Camacho – Lynnwood HS
The students received their awards during the May 19 Lynnwood Rotary Club meeting at the Lynnwood Convention Center.
